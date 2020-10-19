Sharjah: This year’s biggest names virtually attending Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) include American rapper and social media star Prince Ea; Canadian writer Yann Martel, perhaps best known for his Life of Pi novel; and Elisabetta Dami, Italian creator of the Geronimo Stilton children’s book series, it was revealed on Monday at a press conference at Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).
The 39th edition of SIBF will be held as usual at Expo Centre Sharjah, this year running November 4 to 14. The latest edition will be held under the theme ‘The World Reads from Sharjah’.
However, international writers are participating only online while local authors will attend in person under COVID-19 precautions.
The book fair will also see talks by Indian author and politician Shashi Tharoor and novelist Ravinder Singh.
Visitors will be limited to 5,000 people a day, for up to three hours at a time, after registering online.
Strict health and safety measures like temperature checks, masks, social distancing, regular sanitisation, and dedicated entry and exit gates will be put in place. There will be no opening ceremony, awards or organised student visits this year.
Last year saw a record 2.52 million visitors at SIBF, said to be the world’s third biggest book fair. The annual book fair was launched in 1982.