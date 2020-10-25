1 of 9
Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh: Rocket and artillery barrage hit residential areas in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday hours after the United States hosted top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks on settling their decades-long conflict over the region.
Image Credit: AP
Despite the fighting, residents of the town of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh celebrated a wedding at the Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral and which was badly damaged during earlier Azerbaijani shelling.
Image Credit: Reuters
Hovhannes Hovsepyan, who serves in the region's military, took a two-day leave from the frontline to marry Mariam Sargsyan. The couple planned their wedding before the latest outburst of fighting began.
Image Credit: Reuters
"I wish the war ends and everyone comes back and joins ceremonies like this one," Hovsepyan said. "Glory to heroes that are alive, and I wish new heroes are born and they don't see wars."
Image Credit: AFP
Soldier Hovhannes Hovsepyan, left, and Mariam Sargsyan walk after their wedding ceremony.
Image Credit: Reuters
Newlyweds release pigeons after wedding ceremony.
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: AP