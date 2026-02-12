GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Ramadan’s two rush hours transform daily life across the UAE

Pre-iftar traffic and 4am suhoor crowds redefine urban rhythms nationwide

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sunset surges and pre-dawn spending shift traffic, trade and sleep cycles.
Sunset surges and pre-dawn spending shift traffic, trade and sleep cycles.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: In the UAE during Ramadan, daily life shifts into two rush hours — the intense pre-iftar surge before sunset, and a second, lesser-known wave of activity in the hours before dawn for suhoor — reshaping how emirates move, trade and work during the holy month.

In the final two hours before iftar, roads, supermarkets and restaurants see some of their highest traffic of the day. Grocery stores experience last-minute shopping spikes, takeaway counters fill with queued orders and delivery drivers race to complete drops before the sunset call to prayer that marks the end of the fast.

Traffic authorities typically record heavier congestion just before sunset, as residents head home or to family gathering places. Bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants operate at full capacity, preparing large volumes of fresh food timed precisely for iftar.

But when the evening crowds fade, a second cycle builds overnight. Between roughly 3 and 5am, emirates awaken again for suhoor, the final pre-fast meal. Bakeries restart production runs, cafés serve pre-dawn diners, and 24-hour supermarkets see renewed footfall. Delivery platforms and cloud kitchens report elevated order volumes through the late night, driven by group meals and shifted sleep schedules.

Mosques fill for late-night and pre-dawn prayers, while petrol stations, convenience stores and neighbourhood eateries operate at near daytime pace.

Essential sectors mirror the shift. Airport teams, hospitals, police patrols and municipal services adjust staffing to match Ramadan patterns, with more overnight coverage and lighter daytime schedules in some departments.

Apart from its spiritual atmosphere, Ramadan creates a split-day economy, with commercial and social activity concentrated around sunset and pre-dawn rather than traditional daytime peaks, a rhythm that defines the month’s unique urban pulse across the country.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan etiquette: What to say, what to avoid

4m read
The crescent will mark the start of Ramadan 1447 AH.

Likely Ramadan 2026 start date revealed

4m read
Complete guide to Ramadan dos and don’ts in Dubai

Complete guide to Ramadan dos and don’ts in Dubai

4m read
The best iftars in the UAE worth leaving the house for

The best iftars in the UAE worth leaving the house for

7m read