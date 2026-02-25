Driving Dubai-Sharjah while fasting? Expert warns of fatigue danger on the road

Dr Adel Al Sisi, Chief Medical Officer and Head of ICU at Prime Hospital, Dubai, highlighted the physiological impact of fasting on drivers.

“From a medical perspective, fasting can lead to lower blood sugar levels and mild dehydration, particularly later in the day. This may result in reduced alertness, slower reaction times, decreased concentration, and increased fatigue,” he said.

“During long, traffic-heavy commutes such as Sharjah–Dubai–Sharjah, these effects can slightly impair driving performance, especially if combined with poor sleep.”