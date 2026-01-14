PwC expert outlines how AI can speed up the energy transition

AI drives real gains in energy reliability and cost efficiency
As global leaders gather at the World Future Energy Summit to discuss the next stage of energy transition, the conversation is moving beyond long-term targets to the challenge of real delivery.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Danny Touma, Partner for Energy Transition at PwC Middle East, said the biggest test today is not technology, but execution. Drawing on years of work with governments, utilities and investors, Touma stressed that the energy sector must rethink how projects are planned, funded and run if progress is to happen at scale.
“Technology is no longer the main barrier,” he said. “The real issue is how to deliver complex energy systems where power generation, networks and demand all need to work together.”
According to Touma, many energy projects struggle because of poor coordination between assets, delays in timelines and unclear risk-sharing. Without integrated planning and new delivery models, entire ecosystems can fail to develop, even when the technology is ready.
Artificial intelligence, often described as a future tool, is already making a clear impact on energy systems. Touma said AI is moving well beyond pilot projects and is now being used in day-to-day operations.
“We’re seeing AI improve forecasting, support preventive maintenance and help design more efficient electricity networks,” he said. “What’s different today is that these tools are delivering real gains in reliability, cost and system strength.”
He added that energy companies are now facing competition from technology and AI firms, which is changing how risk is viewed across the sector. Investors who were once cautious are starting to accept that adopting new technology is no longer optional.
“If energy companies don’t move, they risk being overtaken,” Touma explained. “Innovation is becoming part of normal business, not something on the side.”
Touma believes the Middle East is well placed to lead the next phase of the energy transition. The region benefits from strong digital systems, low-cost energy and fast decision-making, giving it an edge over many global markets.
“Speed matters,” he said. “With the right infrastructure and approvals, the Middle East can take an ‘AI-first’ approach to how energy systems are built and operated.”
By moving quickly, Touma said the region can do more than meet its own clean energy goals. It can also export real experience, knowledge and practical solutions to other markets.
“This is not about theory,” he said. “It’s about showing what works in practice and sharing that with the world.”
As the summit continues, Touma’s message is clear: the future of energy will depend less on bold promises and more on smart planning, strong coordination and the effective use of AI to turn ambition into action.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox