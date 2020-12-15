Post snaps on social media on your winter experiences in UAE and get lucky

A lit-up Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Get your digital cameras and smartphones ready and post creative images or short videos of your memorable winter activities and landmarks in the UAE to get a chance to win as much as Dh50,000.

In line with the ongoing massive winter campaign that aims to highlight the UAE’s hidden gems, the #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge, launched on Tuesday in collaboration with du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company), aims to encourage the public to share their outdoor experiences in UAE on social media for a chance to win big prizes.

Using #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge on Instagram and Twitter, citizens and residents can post their creative images or short videos of no longer than one minute about their winter activities and capture the UAE’s major attractions.

The #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge will run in two phases from December 15, 2020, to January 25, 2021. Image Credit: Supplied

Big prizes

The #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge will run in two phases from December 15, 2020, to January 25, 2021. Big prizes await those who will capture the charm of tourist, natural and cultural landmarks in the UAE.

The first phase will reward two posts weekly with cash prizes worth Dh25,000 each for four weeks, starting from December 15, 2020, and running until January 14, 2021. The second phase will offer two grand cash prizes worth Dh50,000 each over ten days, starting from January 15 and running until January 25, 2021.

At the end of the challenge, du will publish the winning stories, along with the journey that inspired their submissions.

Nature trip

The social media challenge supports ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, which was launched under the new UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism last Saturday to encourage the public to enjoy the pleasant climate and embark on different adventures in the desert, on beaches and mountains.

Fahad Al Hassawi, acting CEO, du, said: “In light of our national responsibility to be an integral part of the UAE society, du is always keen to actively participate in various initiatives aimed at enhancing the nation’s distinguished reputation as a global destination to live in for work and tourism.”