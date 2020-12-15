Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeals has upheld a decision ordering a man to pay Dh10,000 as compensation to a woman for sending her insulting messages on WhatsApp. According to court sources, the woman had filed a case against the man, seeking Dh100,000 for insulting her on social media, along with a nine per cent interest for delaying the payment.
The Court of First Instance in Abu Dhabi found the man guilty and ordered him to pay Dh10,000 in compensation, in addition to four per cent annual interest if the payment was delayed.
The woman appealed against the decision, seeking a higher compensation. However, the Court of Appeals rejected the decision, upholding the ruling of the Court of First Instance. It added that the victim’s request did not contain any further details warranting an increase in compensation.