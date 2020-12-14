Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Saturday announced that response time to emergency situations dropped by 23 per cent in the emirate over the past ten months, compared to the same period last year. Sharjah Police succeeded in reducing the response time from 8.18 minutes to 6.3 minutes .
The Sharjah Police General Command said that it had succeeded in reducing the response time, in line with the targets to be achieved and in a way that enhances the national indicator of the speed of response to emergency situations as outlined by the Ministry of Interior.
Sharjah Police have launched a strategy to help the UAE achieve the world’s shortest emergency response time by 2021, said Major-General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.
Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police, said: “We have set a plan to improve the mechanisms of the Operation Rooms and develop projects that are tailored to meet global performance indicators.” Brig Al Naour, said that Sharjah Police, based on the objectives of the Ministry of Interior, have paid special attention to security and safety by reducing the average response time in emergency situations and spreading awareness on security. Brig Al Naour further said Sharjah Police conducts surveys and takes the opinions of the public constantly, to improve the level of services and measure the percentage of general satisfaction.