Abu Dhabi: UAE residents can now watch in person the spectacular production that was the centerpiece of the UAE’s official 49th National Day celebrations. The kinetic art installation named ‘The Seed’ is now open to the public to enjoy from December 14 to January 30 at Jubail Island.

The imposing, cube-shaped moving sculpture was streamed live on TV and online to millions of people December 2 as part of the ‘Seeds of the Union’ show. Visitors can now watch it at a newly created beach area, which looks out onto the stunning sculpture that can safely accomodate up to 400 people in a relaxed setting.

Watch the Seed Image Credit: Supplied

A show of hope and optimism, the production focuses country’s rich legacy and traditions and looks ahead to a vivid future in which we remain true to our values. “The narrative of the show artistically revolves around the growth and transformation of a seed into a shoot and then finally into full bloom, mirroring the journey the UAE has taken in the last 49 years,” Khalfan Al Mazrouei, member of the organising committee of the Official 49th UAE National Day Celebration, earlier said.

Updated experience

Al Mazrouei, however, added: “The Seed (that will be shown to the public) is not a re-run of the 49th National Day show we saw on December 2, it is a special experience everyone can enjoy. In the typical spirit of togetherness and unity of the UAE, we want people to have the opportunity to appreciate in person this unique moving art piece with stunning visual content.”

The experience is designed by world-renowned creative director Es Devlin, known for creating large-scale performative sculptures and environments that fuse music, language and light, in collaboration with a team of Emirati creatives. Devlin also designed the closing ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics and the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Tickets and show timings

The sites open at 5pm from Monday to Saturday to allow people to take their seats before sunset. The audio-visual experience will play continuously between 6pm and 8pm amidst Jubail Island’s majestic mangrove forests, while refreshments are available from on-site food trucks.

Tickets are priced at Dh30 for 18 years and above, and Dh15 for children aged 7 – 17. All proceeds will be used to fund a conservation programme in the mangroves.