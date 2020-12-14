Donors at the voluntary blood donation camp, organised by Dubai Health Authority. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The ninth edition of ‘Dami Le Watani’ (My Blood for my country) saw Dubai residents come in droves to donate blood. The initiative launched by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) at the Dubai Blood Donation Centre concluded on December 10 with the collection of 4,191 units of blood.

The campaign, which was created in 2012 under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, targets individuals as well as government and private entities to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood as a collective social responsibility.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, the CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, stressed that the campaign succeeded in encouraging Emiratis and expatriates to give the “gift of life” and donate blood to those in need.

“The campaign has proven its success this year too, despite the ongoing pandemic. It succeeded in attracting 4,764 blood donors and collecting 4,191 blood units from eligible donors belonging to 75 different nationalities. Out of the 4,191 units of blood donated, 2,375 were collected at the tent, which was set up outside the Dubai Blood Donation Centre,” said Dr Al Khaja.

The camp set by DHA for the blood donation campaign. Image Credit: Supplied

She added that the tent was set up as part of the precautionary measures taken during these unprecedented times to further ensure social distancing and the safety of blood donors.

200 donors processed at the tent each day

The tent can smoothly process around 200 donors a day. It has a spacious waiting area and post-donation refreshment area. It is equipped with 12 beds and modern medical equipment. It also has a thermal camera and follows a frequent cleaning policy for beds and surfaces after each donor.

To support the campaign’s goals, DHA has also raised awareness about the importance and benefits of blood donation via its social media channels.

Officials thank the donors

Dr Hussain Al Samt, director of DHA’s Pathology and Genetics Department, thanked the public who took part in the campaign and contributed to saving the lives of those in need. He also thanked every member who contributed to the success of the campaign this year and since it was first launched in 2012.