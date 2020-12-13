Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday confirmed the detection of 1,194 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths, taking total infections to 184,949 and overall fatalities to 617.
According to its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new cases were detected as 143,781 PCR tests were carried out across the country over the past 24 hours, using latest medical technology.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the deceased’s families and wishes of a speedy recovery for the patients who are still under treatment. The ministry urged all community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to health instructions and social distancing protocols for their safety.
A further 631 patients have made full recovery after receiving the necessary healthcare, pushing total recoveries to 163,679.