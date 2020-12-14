Dubai: A man has been sentenced to three months to be followed by deportation for threatening to damage a restaurant and kill one of the workers after he was refused a free meal.
The Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the 40-year-old Moroccan defendant went to a restaurant in the Al Muraqqabat area of Dubai in September this year, asking for a free meal.
A restaurant worker testified that his owner had instructed them earlier not to give any meals to the defendant because he had damaged the restaurant’s door prior to the incident.
Accordinly, the worker refused to serve a free meal.
“He was under the influence of alcohol and threatened to damage the restaurant and kill one of the workers,” said the 49-year-old Moroccan worker on record.
The Moroccan owner said she received a call from the restaurant that the defendant was creating a scene at the restaurant as he wanted to have a free meal. She called Dubai Police who arrested the defendant.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with issuing threats.
The verdict will be subject for appeal within 15 days.