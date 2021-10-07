Pope Francis being greeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon the former's arrival in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The meeting and message of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Coexistence, also known as the Abu Dhabi Declaration, should be maintained and sustained, Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has said.

Pope Francis sought support for efforts in the interest of human fraternity at a meeting on Wednesday with the judging committee for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022. He also called his 2019 Abu Dhabi meeting with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, as the “first step” along the path of human fraternity.

For their part, the judging committee members expressed to the Pope their deep appreciation for His Holiness’ support in their noble mission and affirmed that their judging process relies on the values of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The Document was signed by the two spiritual leaders in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and patron of human fraternity.

The independent Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee includes former president of Niger and winner of the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership Mahamadou Issoufou, 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate and former president of East Timor Jose Ramos-Horta, former deputy president of South Africa and former UN under-secretary-general Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See H.Em. Cardinal Michael Czerny, president of the Aladdin Project Leah Pisar, and Secretary-General of the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity (HCHF) Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam.

“It is an honor for the judging committee to meet with His Holiness, whose joint path of human fraternity alongside the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar serves as inspiration to the committee and to the world, which is suffering from humanitarian and health crises, as well as the plagues of selfishness, inequality, and injustice,” said Judge Abdelsalam, former adviser to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and the first Arab Muslim to receive the Catholic pope’s highest honor.

Following the visit with Pope Francis, the judging committee held its first in-person meeting in Rome, discussing evaluation mechanisms in deciding the 2022 award honorees.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity aims to advance human fraternity values — what Pope Francis has called “the challenge of our century” — by recognising individuals and entities who have made profound contributions to advancing human fraternity values and peaceful coexistence.

The award, which is granted by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, wherein the two signatories became the first honorary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Wednesday’s meeting between Pope Francis and the judging committee was organized by the HCHF, which grants the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity annually. The HCHF is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values around the world and to fulfil the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity.