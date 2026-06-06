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Philippine Embassy in UAE announces June holiday closures: What you need to know

Dedicated hotlines will remain available for those needing urgent assistance

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
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The Philippine Embassy building in Abu Dhabi
The Philippine Embassy building in Abu Dhabi
Website / Philippine Embassy

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in the UAE will be closed on June 12 and June 15 in observance of the Philippine Independence Day and the Islamic New Year, respectively.

In an advisory, the embassy has announced the scheduled closures which means regular consular and administrative services will not be available on both days, prompting Filipinos who need passport, civil registry, notarial, and other embassy services to complete their transactions in advance.

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Immediate assistance available

While regular operations will be suspended, immediate assistance services will remain accessible through dedicated hotlines. 

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) requiring urgent assistance can contact the embassy's assistance-to-nationals unit through SMS, call, or WhatsApp at +971 56 270 9157. Non-OFWs may seek assistance through +971 50 443 8003.

For labour-related concerns, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration services can be reached at +971 54 557 2121, while contract verification inquiries may be directed to +971 54 725 8482. 

Consular and other concerns can be raised through +971 50 813 7836 and may also be sent through its official email addresses.

Plan ahead

Meanwhile, the public has been advised to take note of the holiday schedule and make the necessary arrangements for any time-sensitive transactions.

Regular services have been expected to resume following the holidays.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEAbu DhabiPhilippines

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