From homes to cars, small checks and simple routines help residents ease back into normal life following the inclement weather.

Dubai: After days of heavy rain this week, clear skies across the UAE often bring a sense of relief. But for many residents, the first priority isn’t relaxation but inspection, cleanup, and making sure everything is safe and functioning.

He has extended the same attention to his car. “I inspect the interiors for moisture, especially carpets and door seals, and check air filters in the air conditioning unit.”

“After heavy rains, I check for any water leaks or damp patches on ceilings and walls. I also clean out gutters and drains to prevent blockages,” Khawar told Gulf News.

For Hafiz Wajahat Khawar, a guest service executive residing in Umm Suqeim, the first step is a careful inspection of his surroundings.

“I air out the house to remove humidity and clean outdoor spaces like balconies and gardens. When everything is dry and inspected, I resume to my normal activities.”

Once everything has been cleared, Khawar has noted that he restores freshness in his home.

Taking care of his vehicle has also been on his routine. “I make sure there’s no water stagnation near the tires, check the brakes, and give the car a wash to remove dirt and debris left by the rain.”

“The first thing I check is any water around the house, especially balconies, drainage points, and parking areas. Blocked drains are quite common, so clearing those is a priority,” explained Ul Haq.

Similarly, Ahtisham Ul Haq, a sales manager residing in Al Quoz, has shared that he begins by checking for water accumulation in his neighbourhood.

“Once everything is cleaned and checked, I try to organise the space again, dry out any damp areas, and then do a quick cleanup.”

Moreover, he has mentioned that getting back to normal is about pacing.

“Outdoor areas like terraces or entrances are cleaned and dried to avoid slipping hazards. I also check for minor leaks or seepage inside the house so they can be addressed early before becoming bigger issues.”

“It's business as usual. I keep a work-life balance despite any occurrences. Personally, positive thinking and consistency is the key.”

According to April Peyes, a hospitality executive residing in the same area, her approach has been straightforward and has been focused on positivity.

“I make sure sockets, switches, and appliances are dry in case there may have been leaks in ceilings, walls, or AC units. I also check my plants and look for pressure and debris that may be stuck,” stated Prajapati.

Meanwhile, Bhavin Prajapati, a hotel worker residing in Jebel Ali, has highlighted the importance of thorough checks, especially in areas that are often overlooked.

He added, “I also have my car serviced just to make sure that the engine performs well after driving in deep waters.”

“I deep clean my balcony, check for molds or smells in hidden areas, and do a full cleanup using home fragrances for a fresh smell.”

After she has confirmed that everything is intact, she then follows a simple routine.

“First, I pray and thank God that everything is okay. Then I check social media for updates about the situation after the heavy rain,” said Parba.

For her part, Neneth Parba, a telecommunications assistant manager residing in Sharjah, has bared that gratitude comes first after the rain stops.

Parba has stressed that recovery is about balance. “I start to clean the house, do the laundry, and go to the grocery. I also take time to relax and reset before getting back to work.”

“I open the window to check if there is flood outside, then go down to the parking lot to see my car, just to make sure that there’s no water damage.”

In the UAE, where unstable weather are felt occassionally, residents easily move forward with confidence once the skies clear.

While each resident has their own routine, the process is quite the same: inspect, clean, and reset.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.