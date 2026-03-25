‘Now I can build my own house’: Bangladeshi expat wins $1m in Dubai Duty Free draw

Pakistani national also won luxury motorbike in Finest Surprise promotion
Dubai: A Bangladeshi expatriate living in Bahrain has joined the growing list of dollar millionaires after winning the top prize in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.
A.K. Monirul Islam, 52, who is based in Manama, Bahrain has bagged $1 million in Millennium Millionaire series 539 with ticket number 4257, which he has purchased online on March 18.
Islam has lived in Bahrain for the past decade and has been trying his luck in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for three years. Currently, he works as an office clerk at the Bangladesh Embassy in Bahrain and is a father of three.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. Now, I can build my own house for my family in Bangladesh,” said Islam.
He is the third Bangladeshi national to win the $1 million prize in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999.
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On the other hand, the Finest Surprise draw for a luxury motorbike has also been conducted.
Raja Ilyas, a 43-year-old Pakistani national from Sialkot, has taken home an Aprilia RSV4 1100 motorbike in black yellow during Finest Surprise series 661 with ticket number 0882. He has purchased his ticket online on March 9.
A first-time participant, Ilyas works as a designer for a private company and is a father of five.
“I can’t believe I won with my first ticket in your promotion. Thank you Dubai Duty Free,” stated Ilyas.
The draw has taken place at the Dubai Duty Free head office in Ramool and has been conducted in the presence of senior executives, including Ramesh Cidambi, managing director of Dubai Duty Free; Salah Tahlak, deputy managing director; Dr. Bernard Creed, senior vice president of finance; Sinead El Sibai, senior vice president of marketing; Mona A Ali, senior vice president of human resources; Michael Schmidt, senior vice president of retail; Sharon Beecham, senior vice president of purchasing; and Zayed Al Shebli, senior vice president of asset protection.
Dubai Duty Free’s promotions continue to draw strong interest from residents and overseas participants alike, offering life-changing prizes ranging from cash windfalls to luxury vehicles.