Jeddah-based Indian wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Saleem has been trying his luck in the promotion for six years
Dubai: A long-time participant in Dubai Duty Free’s popular promotions has struck it big, with an Indian expatriate based in Saudi Arabia winning US$1 million in the latest Millennium Millionaire draw held in Dubai.
Mohammed Saleem, a 61-year-old mechanical engineer living in Jeddah, was announced as the winner of Millennium Millionaire Series 542 after purchasing his ticket online in April. A resident of the Saudi city since 2013, Saleem has been trying his luck in the promotion for six years.
Reacting to his win, Saleem expressed gratitude, saying the prize would significantly improve his life. He plans to support his family in India, invest in a small business, and secure his children’s education along with his retirement.
Originally from Bengaluru, Saleem becomes the 274th Indian national to win the $1 million prize since the promotion began in 1999 – highlighting the strong participation of Indian nationals, who remain the largest group of ticket buyers.
Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Deputy Managing Director, Salah Tahlak; Dr Bernard Creed, SVP Finance; Mona A Ali, SVP Human Resources; Michael Schmidt, SVP Retail and Sharon Beecha, SVP Purchasing.
In addition to the millionaire prize, two more winners celebrated big victories in the Finest Surprise draw, each taking home a luxury motorbike.
A Tunisian expatriate based in the UAE, Abdel Khachnaoui, won a BMW F 900 GS Adventure motorbike with a ticket purchased last year. While he has yet to be contacted, organisers expect him to be delighted by the news.
Meanwhile, Emirati national Eid Ali secured an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 motorbike, marking his second major win in the promotion. Ali, who works for Dubai Police, had previously won a Mercedes-Benz SL55 in 2024.
Expressing his excitement, Ali said he now hopes to complete the hat-trick by winning the $1 million prize in the future.