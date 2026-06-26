How the UAE became home for this Swiss expat and her dogs

She found purpose, community through animal care, people dedicated to making a difference
Dubai: Seven dogs might seem like an unusual way to measure a life. But for Tara Eichenberger, they tell the story of how a young Swiss expatriate found not only a passion for animal welfare, but also a deep connection to the country she now calls home.
At 23, Tara has spent nearly 16 years in Dubai. She arrived as a child when her family relocated from Switzerland, and like many expats who have grown up in the Emirates, she has watched the UAE evolve alongside her own journey.
Today, when she thinks about home, it is not the Swiss mountains that come to mind first. It is the place where she went to school, built lifelong friendships, discovered her passions, and learned what it means to be part of a community.
"While Switzerland will always be where I was born, the UAE is the place that shaped who I became. It is where I went to school, built my career, and created the life I know today,” Eichenberger told Gulf News.
One of the defining aspects of her life in the UAE has been growing up in a multicultural society.
The experience of living with people from different nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds has influenced her outlook from a young age.
"What makes the UAE feel like home is the sense of opportunity and community. Growing up in such a diverse environment taught me to be open-minded, adaptable, and confident in connecting with people from different backgrounds," shared Eichenberger.
Those lessons would have proven valuable later in life. But the turning point that would form much of her future has come from an unexpected source, animals.
Interestingly, Eichenberger was not someone who has spent her childhood surrounded by pets. Yet over the years, animals have become an important part of her life.
Today, her family shares its home with seven dogs, a journey that introduced her to a side of the UAE many residents have not seen.
Through rescue efforts, adoption campaigns, and connections within the pet community, she has begun meeting volunteers, veterinarians, shelter workers, and animal advocates who spare their time to helping animals in need. The experience has left her a lasting impression.
"Animal welfare has had a profound impact on my life," exclaimed Eichenberger.
Through her involvement, she has witnessed both the challenges facing abandoned animals and the extraordinary commitment of the people working to help them.
"I've seen volunteers dedicate countless hours to helping animals in need, often without recognition or reward. It has taught me patience, empathy, resilience, and responsibility."
For Eichenberger, animal welfare is more than rescuing pets. It is about the communities that form around a shared purpose and the ripple effect created when people choose to help.
"Helping animals may seem like a small act, but it creates a ripple effect that encourages compassion and strengthens communities," described Eichenberger.
She has watched residents open their homes to foster animals, transport rescues across the country, donate supplies, and spend their weekends volunteering.
"It has shown me that meaningful change often starts with ordinary people deciding to help where they can."
Managing life with seven dogs is no small task, particularly during the UAE's summer months. As temperatures climb, routines have revolved around safety.
Walks have been limited to early mornings and late evenings, while cool indoor spaces, fresh water, and shaded areas become essential. One concern she has highlighted is that dogs often do not recognise when they are becoming overheated.
"Dogs often don't realise when they need to stop. It's our responsibility to recognise the risks before they become dangerous,” explained Eichenberger.
For pet owners navigating the hotter months, she has recommended focusing on mental stimulation as much as physical activity. Activities such as puzzle toys, scent games, snuffle mats, and training exercises can help keep dogs engaged while avoiding the risks associated with extreme heat.
"Mental enrichment can be just as important as physical exercise."
Over time, giving back has become an important part of Eichenberger's life. Having spent most of her childhood and adult life in the UAE, she feels a strong connection to the communities around her and the people working to support them.
"You don't need to make a huge gesture to make a difference. Some of the most meaningful contributions come from small, consistent actions," said Eichenberger.
This has been her belief shaped by years spent watching volunteers quietly transform the lives of animals and often each other.
Nearly 16 years after arriving in the UAE, Eichenberger’s story is not really about dogs. Nor is it simply about growing up as an expat.
It is about finding purpose where you least expect it. It is about discovering that communities are built by people willing to show up, help, and care. And it is about realising that home is not always the place where your story begins.
Sometimes, it is the place that helps you become the person you were meant to be. For Tara, that place is Dubai.