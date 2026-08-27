14-year-old Dubai-based Filipina earns place at Pickleball World Cup

She is proving that big sporting dreams can begin at home away from home
Dubai: At just 14, Rain Isabella Astaño is already learning what it means to carry two places in her heart.
Born and raised in the UAE, the Dubai-based Filipina has spent years developing her game on local pickleball courts. Now, she has been preparing to carry the Philippine flag onto the international stage as she represents the country in the Junior Division of the 2026 Pickleball World Cup in Da Nang, Vietnam, from August 30 to September 6.
The tournament has been expected to bring together around 5,000 athletes from 81 countries, placing the young athlete among competitors from across the world.
For Astaño, the Pickleball World Cup is the latest chapter in a journey shaped by her Filipino roots, her life in the UAE, and a growing belief that age should not stand in the way of ambition.
“I’m proud that I can represent my Filipino roots while also representing the UAE as the place where I grew up, learned, trained, and developed as an athlete,” Astaño told Gulf News.
Astaño’s journey has been built through the opportunities she has found in the UAE’s diverse pickleball community.
Training and competing alongside players of different nationalities, ages, and abilities has exposed her to a variety of playing styles and challenges.
She has also had opportunities to compete against adults and more seasoned players, experiences that have pushed her to become stronger both physically and mentally.
“The UAE has taught me to dream bigger and not be afraid to compete internationally,” exclaimed Astaño.
Her family, coaches, teammates, and the Filipino pickleball community have all played a role in her development. What began as a sport she simply enjoyed has gradually become something she wanted to work hard at and pursue seriously.
Astaño’s first international tournament has come earlier this year at the Asia Pickleball Junior Open 2026 in Thailand.
She has reached the quarterfinals in two categories, finishing eighth in Girls U16 Doubles and sixth in the Girls U14 Division. The experience has given her valuable lessons that she will now take to the Pickleball World Cup.
“My first international tournament in Thailand taught me a lot about handling pressure, adjusting to unfamiliar opponents, and staying focused on court,” shared Astaño.
The teenager knows that Vietnam will bring a new level of competition, but she has been embracing the challenge rather than fearing it.
“I know I still have a lot to learn.”
With the Pickleball World Cup approaching, Astaño has been focusing on consistent training, improving her skills and strategy, building her fitness, and strengthening her mental preparation.
Her goal is not simply to win, but to make the most of every opportunity.
“I want to go there prepared, enjoy the experience, learn from every match and give my best,” stated Astaño.
That attitude has reflected the way she approaches her development. Wins and losses have been part of her journey, and every match offers another opportunity to improve.
Astaño's story is also one of two communities coming together.
The Philippines is the country she will represent on the court and the source of her family’s heritage. The UAE, meanwhile, is where she has been born, grew up, and developed as an athlete.
“I feel lucky to be part of both communities. The Filipino community gives me a strong sense of family, encouragement, and pride in where I come from. At the same time, the UAE is my home and the place where I have grown as a player,” explained Astaño.
She believes growing up in a multicultural sporting environment has taught her to adapt, respect different people, and build friendships through competition.
“I’m proud to be a young Filipina athlete developed here in the UAE.”
For her mother, Pier Angeli, watching Rain progress from local training sessions to an international tournament has been deeply meaningful.
The family has lived in the UAE since 2006 and she has noted that the country has given her daughter an environment where she could develop her talent while being surrounded by people who encouraged her to believe in herself.
“Here in the UAE, she has been surrounded by people of different nationalities, playing styles, and levels of experience. She has found coaches, players, friends, and a community that have challenged her, supported her, and helped her believe that she belongs on the court,” shared the mother.
According to her, there are sacrifices that people do not always see such as training, preparation, travel, and the disappointments that inevitably come with competitive sport.
“We have watched Rain continue to show up, work harder, and keep believing.”
For the family, that has been part of what makes the journey special.
“The Philippines will always be her roots; the UAE is the home that gave her the opportunity to grow.”
Astaño’s selection has also been welcomed by the Philippine community in the UAE.
Consul general Ambrosio Enciso III has congratulated her on her selection to the national team, describing her journey as an example of how young Filipinos abroad can remain connected to their homeland while drawing strength from the communities where they grow up.
“Rain’s journey shows how young Filipinos abroad can remain deeply connected to the Philippines while drawing strength and opportunity from the communities in which they grow,” stated Enciso.
The consul general has bared that as Astaño steps onto the Pickleball World Cup court, she will carry not only the Philippine flag, but also the hopes of her family, fellow Filipinos in the UAE, and a new generation of young athletes.
For Astaño, the most important part of the journey is what comes next and the young people she hopes to inspire along the way.
“You don’t have to wait until you are older to start chasing something you love,” advised Astaño.
She wants other young athletes in the UAE to try a sport, work hard, believe in themselves, and take opportunities when they come.
“If my journey can inspire even one young person to pick up a paddle, join a sport, or have the courage to compete, I would be very happy.”
The Pickleball World Cup may be her biggest stage yet, but Astaño is approaching it with the same mindset that has brought her this far, keep learning, keep improving, and keep believing.
“I want to keep improving, keep representing my Filipino roots proudly, and show what young athletes growing up in the UAE can achieve.”