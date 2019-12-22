New Abu Dhabi toll gate system comes into force from January 2, 2020

The Al Maqta Bridge Toll Gate, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: There will be no toll gate fee during off-peak hours in the capital as the new Toll Gate System comes into force from January 2, the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System will start operating on 4 bridges from January 2, 2020, with fees to be levied only during peak hours from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday.

All motorists who pass through these four bridges — Shaikh Zayed Bridge, Shaikh Khalifa Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Musaffah Bridge — will have to pay Dh4 and is capped at Dh16 per day and Dh200 per month.

The toll fees will be collected as per the vehicle’s licence plate number.

“The fees will be deducted from the driver’s account. No fees will be levied during off-peak hours, Fridays or official holidays,” the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi said.

“Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System will reduce congestion and encourage the use of alternative transport. The public transport network has been expanded by adding 200 daily trips and purchasing 327 new buses,” the statement added.

Moreover, additional 47 regional trips were added to transport the public to Abu Dhabi city. More trips were added on the bridges, including 43 additional trips on Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Bridge coming from Al Shahama and Yas Island and additional 104 trips through Al Maqta Bridges coming from Musaffah, Bani Yas and Al Nahdha.

The DMT and ITC indicated that monthly payments for each vehicle will be limited to Dh200 for the driver’s first vehicle, Dh150 for the second vehicle and Dh100 for the third and each additional vehicle.

Exemptions are limited to one vehicle per applicant. The Toll Gate System is applied to company vehicles at the same cost but with no daily or monthly maximum limit fees.

EXEMPTIONS

Additionally, the authorities stated that categories exempt from paying the toll fees are senior Emiratis, People of Determination, limited-income Emiratis and Emirati retirees.

Senior Emiratis, by law, refers to Emiratis who are 60 years old or above. Senior Emiratis may apply for the exemption request by visiting one of ITC’s Customer Happiness Centres and presenting the Emirates ID and vehicle’s registration card. The exemption is limited to one vehicle registered under the applicant’s name.

PEOPLE OF DETERMINATION

People of Determination can apply for the exemption request by visiting one of ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres and presenting their Emirates ID, People of Determination Card issued by the Ministry of Community Development or Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and their vehicle registration card. The vehicle may be owned by the applicant or a first or second degree relative. The exemption is limited to one vehicle only.

LIMITED-INCOME EMIRATIS

Emiratis who meet the terms and criteria specified by the concerned entities to be categorised as limited-income earners may apply for exemption request by visiting one of ITC’s Customer Happiness Centres and presenting their Emirates ID, a document that proves being a limited-income earner and their vehicle registration card. The exemption is limited to one vehicle only.

EMIRATI RETIREES

Emirati retirees who meet the terms and conditions determined by the concerned entity in the UAE, can apply for the exemption request by visiting one of ITC’s Customer Happiness Centres and presenting their Emirates ID and vehicle registration card. The exemption is limited to one vehicle registered under the name of the applicant.

All of the mentioned exemptions are valid for one year and may be renewed according to the terms and regulations set by the ITC.

EXEMPTED VEHICLES

As for the exempted vehicles, the ITC stated that taxis licensed in Abu Dhabi, towed vehicles, public buses, school buses registered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, public buses with 26-seaters or more, electric vehicles, the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police vehicles, Ministry of Interior vehicles, other Emirates Police vehicles, ambulances, Armed Forces vehicles, Civil Defence vehicles and motorbikes will all be exempted from paying the toll fees.

HOW TO REGISTER

In order to facilitate the registration process in Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System, ITC has created free accounts for all Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles.

Each driver received an SMS with his/her account details and were requested to activate their accounts.

In case the SMS is lost, the public can contact ITC’s Call Centre on 80088888.

VEHICLES OF OTHER EMIRATES

As for vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi Emirate, the ITC urged drivers to register before the end of the test period and to activate their accounts in order to avoid violations.

All you need to know about the toll

When will I have to pay?

From January 2, 2020.

How do I register my vehicle?

Owners of vehicles not registered in Abu Dhabi have to create an account on itps.itc.gov.ae, or dot.gov.abudhabi by clicking on the Abu Dhabi toll gate system link on the left dashboard. Provide your Emirates ID details, licence plate details, email and mobile number and make the payment.

How much will it cost me?

The minimum payment is Dh100 per vehicle, but Dh50 will be credited back to your account after registration is completed. You can top up pour account and the toll will be deducted automatically every time you pass a toll gate.

What about Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles?

An account will be created automatically, and sign-in details sent to the vehicle-owner by SMS on the mobile number registered with Abu Dhabi Police.

What if I own multiple vehicles?

Abu Dhabi vehicle owners will see a list of all the vehicles associated with the mobile number provided. Motorists with vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi can opt to register multiple vehicles under a single account.

Who has to pay the toll?

Vehicles passing through any of the four toll gates on Shaikh Zayed, Shaikh Khalifa, Al Maqta’a and Musaffah bridges have to pay the toll.

How much is the toll?

Dh4 for passing a toll gate only during peak hours (7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday)

Do we pay other than these peak hours?

No toll gate fee during off-peak hours.

Penalties for non-registration?

Motorists with vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi should sign up within 10 days of passing a toll gate. Otherwise, they will be fined Dh100 for the first day after the grace period, Dh200 for the second and Dh400 for the third, up to a maximum of Dh10,000.

In case of insufficient balance in account when passing a toll gate?

You get a five-day grace period to top up your account. After this, a Dh50 daily fine will apply. Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles will not be fined for passing a toll gates with insufficient balance. They can pay off any unpaid tolls when renewing their vehicle registration.

Are there any other violations?

Tampering with licence plates to evade payment will result in a Dh10,000 fine. A fine of Dh10,000 also applies for tampering with -payment devices or the toll gates.

Who is exempt from paying the toll?

Electric vehicles are exempt for two years from the date of activating the system. Also exempt are ambulances, Armed Forces and Civil Defence vehicles, public buses, motorbikes, public taxis, school buses registered in the emirate, passenger buses with 26 seats or more. Vehicles bearing the emblems and number plates of the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, Ministry of Interior and Emirates Police, and towed vehicles are also exempt. Unlike Dubai’s Salik system, there is currently no exemption in Abu Dhabi for vehicles belonging to people of determination.

