The Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi will launch the 4 toll gates on January 2, 2020

The traffic tariff gate at Al Maqta Bridge. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced on Sunday that the Toll Gate System will be free of charge during off-peak hours.

The traffic tariffs at peak times will be from 7-9 am and 5-7 pm from Saturday to Thursday. Motorists will not have to pay for the toll gate on Friday.

Updated announcement for the Abu Dhabi toll gate system. Image Credit: Supplied

In a series of tweets posted by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Toll Gate System will start operating on four bridges, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta, Musaffah and Sheikh Khalifa bridges.

Motorists will be charged Dh4 per gate, with a maximum of Dh16 per day, and Dh200 per month for private vehicles starting from January 2, 2020. The second registered vehicle can be tolled a maximum of Dh150 a month, and all other vehicles will have to pay a maximum monthly amount of Dh100.

The toll gates is expected to help reduce congestion in Abu Dhabi, with 327 additional buses purchased and almost 200 bus journeys in and out of the city added.

Senior Emiratis over the ages of 60, people of determination, limited-income Emiratis and Emirati retirees will be exempted from toll charges, in addition to licenced taxis in Abu Dhabi, tow trucks, public buses and school buses.

The emirate’s transport sector regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre, has set up a webpage itps.itc.gov.ae that allows motorists to create an account by providing their Emirates ID details, car license plate details, mobile number and email.

Vehicle registration

Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles

Account will be created automatically, and sign-in details sent to the vehicle owner on mobile number registered with Abu Dhabi Police.

Vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi