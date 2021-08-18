The Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) have announced on Wednesday launching of VIP packages for doctors to apply for Golden Visas. Image Credit: Yousra Zaki

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) have launched new packages to support and empower doctors, enabling them to apply for the Golden Visa in Abu Dhabi with added ease and peace of mind.

With the new process, doctors nominated by DoH will be offered a VIP package to obtain their Golden Visas through the YAS Tas-heel Centre for healthcare professionals, a centre dedicated to processing Golden Visas. This VIP package will cost Dh4,000 per applicant; with this fee covering additional services such as Emirates ID, passport pickup and drop-off, and visa hold services for dependents. This cost is also inclusive of fees for application, change of status, visa stamping and Tas-heel processing.

Two non-VIP packages

Two non-VIP packages are also available, with the first option priced at Dh3,470 if paid through wire transfer, and the second — via online payment — at Dh3,547. These costs, however — for all packages — exclude existing visa cancellation and medical assessment fees. It should also be noted that similar fees apply for individual family members at the time of their Golden Visa applications. The non-VIP packages can also be applied through the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (ICA) at: ica.gov.ae.

In addition to offering doctors more convenience, this new, streamlined process has been outlined to boost efficiency and effectiveness; eliminating the need for service centres to reach out to nominees, while allowing them to focus on serving applicants with an express interest in obtaining a Golden Visa.

Empower doctors

Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said, “We are working closely with the Abu Dhabi’s Residents Office to further empower doctors by ensuring their wellbeing and stability in the emirate. The launch of these new packages speaks to our joint commitment to ensuring excellence in healthcare for the community according to the global best practices. As always, the safety and wellbeing of the people and communities of the emirate remain our number one priority. Through this collaboration, we look forward to further advancing our health sector, by attracting more doctors to Abu Dhabi, inspiring them to make the emirate their home and providing these dedicated professionals with the support they need to further contribute to the sector, ensuring the safety, happiness and wellbeing of our community.”

Effective process

From his side, Sameh Al Qubaisi, Executive Director — Executive Affairs Office at ADDED, said, “Committed to providing services and programmes that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination to live, work and thrive, we are pleased to have come to this understanding with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health in organising an effective process that aims to enable doctors to lead a solid and successful career in the emirate.”

“We aim to collaborate with more partners in providing world-class services that enable global talent in acquiring the Golden Visa. Working with our valued partners at DoH allows us to do that and more, establishing a system that maximises our time, resources and efforts. Through this aligned and collaborative approach, we hope to help as many people as we can, and encourage all nominated doctors to take full advantage of this opportunity,” he added.

Benefits of Golden Visa

The UAE’s Golden Visa is available in Abu Dhabi for international investors and talent from around the world, providing successful applicants with visas for up to 10 years. Golden Visa holders can live, work and study in Abu Dhabi without the need of a national sponsor.

The Golden Visa has been launched to boost Abu Dhabi’s development and economic prospects. A wide range of visa options are available to all applicants working, creating, studying, excelling and investing in the emirate’s key sectors, including healthcare.

Process

All Golden Visa applicants are required to submit proof of payment with their application form to the YAS Tas-heel Centre at doh.goldenvisa@yastasheel.ae, therefore eliminating the need to visit the centre in person. The payment for the Golden Visa can also be done online through the YAS Tas-heel website yastasheel.ae.