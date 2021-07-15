A total of 2,036 outstanding high school students have been announced to be eligible for the Golden Residency Visa, the Emirates School Establishment has announced.
The students have achieved total scores of 95 per cent of higher in their UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum Grade 12 exams, and can apply for the visas for themselves and their families.
“This comes in recognition of our outstanding students, and in alignment with the UAE government, which is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for distinguished and talented people.,” the authority said.
The UAE announced the eligibility of outstanding high school graduates, and their families, for the 10-year visa earlier this month. In addition to high school graduates with top grades, the visas will also be provided to university students both in and outside the country who have a cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) or at least 3.75 in specific scientific disciplines.