Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) has launched a website to help parents of high school students in the emirate to track their kids’ Student Golden Visa status. The launch follows the Emirates Schools Establishment’s (ESE) announcement that 2,036 exceptional students — 950 of whom study in Abu Dhabi — have qualified to apply for the Golden Visa.
As detailed by the ESE, students that have achieved total scores of 95 per cent or higher in their UAE Ministry of Education curriculum final exams qualify to apply for the Student Golden Visa. Parents can verify if their children are selected for a Student Golden Visa by visiting the ADRO site and simply entering the Emirates ID details of their children.
For parents with children selected for the Student Golden Visa, may proceed to any TAMM Service Center or Tas-heel Center to begin the application process. They may also apply online through the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship at ICA website.