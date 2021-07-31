His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issues decrees on Saturday on boards of directors of various organisations in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued a series of decrees on the Boards of Directors of various organisations.

The new decrees include Decree No. (31) of 2021 on the Board of Trustees of British University in Dubai; Decree No. (29) of 2021 on the Board of Directors of Dubai Cares; Decree No. (28) on the Board of Directors of Dubai Women Establishment; and Decree No. (30) on the Board of Directors of Watani Al Emarat Foundation. Board of Trustees of British University in Dubai

Board of Directors of British University

According to Decree No. (31) of 2021, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum chairs the Board of Trustees of British University in Dubai, while the head of the University serves as the Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include Hussain Hassan Mirza Al Sayegh, Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Sheikha Hind Ali Rashid Al Mualla, and a representative each of Dubai Holding; British Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates; Emirates NBD; Rolls-Royce International Ltd.; the British Business Group; and Atkins. The Board of Trustees will serve for three years starting from the effective date of this Decree. The responsibilities of the Board of Trustees are outlined in the Articles of Association of the University as per Law No. (5) of 2003 pertaining to the establishment of British University in Dubai. Decree No. 31 is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Dubai Cares

As per Decree No. (29) of 2021, the Board of Directors of Dubai Cares is chaired by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy while Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg serves as the Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include Sami Ahmed Al Qamzi, Abdulla Mohammed Karam and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi. The Board serves for a renewable term of three years. This Decree replaces Decree No. (4) of 2018, pertaining to the restructuring of the Board of Directors of Dubai Cares. The Decree annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions. The Decree is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Dubai Women Establishment

According to Decree No. (28) of 2021, the Board of Directors of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) is chaired by the Managing Director of DWE Mona Ghanem Al Marri while Hala Badri serves as Vice Chairperson. Other members of the Board include Huda Al Hashimi, Huda Buhumaid, Khawla Al Mehairi, Mona Bu Samra, Fahima Al Bastaki, Aljoud Lootah and Moaza Saeed Al Marri, in addition to the CEO of DWE. The Decree is effective from its date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Watani Al Emarat Foundation