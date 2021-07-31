20201125 UAE rulers, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (left), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit: WAM
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day, which is observed on 30 July.

Read More

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables to King Mohammed on the occasion.