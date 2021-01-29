Cairo: King Mohammed VI of Morocco has received the first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 in his country at the start of a national inoculation campaign.
The official Moroccan news agency MAP showed the monarch receiving the jab in the royal palace in the city of Fez, launching the vaccinations on Thursday.
The inoculation will be offered for free to Moroccan citizens, targeting around 30 million or 80 per cent of the country’s population aged 17 and above, according to royal directives.
Foreign residents in Morocco will also have access to the inoculation drive, which will be gradual to help bring life back to normal, the agency added.
Moroccan health authorities so far have reported a tally of 469,139 virus cases and 8,224 related deaths
Morocco Wednesday took delivery of 500,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, the second batch after the North African country had earlier received 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca jabs manufactured in India.