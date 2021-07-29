Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai approved the Executive Council decision to reduce and cancel fees of 88 services provided by Dubai Government's entities.
The move aims to ease financial pressures faced by businesses and further raise Dubai’s attractiveness as a business and investment hub.
According to the resolution, some of the service charges of the following entities will be either reduced or waived.
◘ Dubai Land Department
◘ Dubai Maritime City Authority
◘ Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)
◘ Dubai Municipality, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism)
◘ Dubai Courts, Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy)
◘ Dubai Health Authority (DHA)
The decision is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by the government to stimulate economic growth in the emirate as well as to promote competitiveness, lower living costs, improve the business environment and support investors.
According to the resolution, Dubai Maritime City Authority will waive some fees related to various types of residency visas including the processing of residency visas for applicants outside the country, issuance of employment residency visas, urgent renewals of residency visas and residency visa transfers from a government entity to the Authority, among others.
Dubai Municipality will waive a number of fees related to permits for labour supplies rooms, re-issuance of cheques, urgent medical certificates and renewal of occupational health cards, among others.
Fees that will be waived by Dubai Tourism include those for tourism permits and replacement of lost tourism permits, tourism permits for people under 16 years, and permits for fashion shows, among others.
Fees waived by RTA include those for issuing non-objection letters for transfer of traffic file, permits for closing roads for major construction works and fees related to recreational bikes, among others.
Dubai Land Department will waive fees related to the replacement of broker cards for real estate agents, and amendment of information on real estate brokers, among others.
Dubai Courts will waive fees for obtaining certified copies of rulings of civil cases.