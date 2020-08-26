Clockwise from top left: Dr Saeed Mohammed Alghufli, Naama Al Mansoori, Maryam bin Thaniah and Tariq Hilal Lootah. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has lauded the enhancement of women’s empowerment in the UAE, especially with regard to their rising representation in the Federal National Council (FNC) and achievements therein.

The ministry recently organised a remote panel discussion on ‘Women’s representation in the Federal National Council (FNC)’ to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day 2020 on August 28.

The discussion sought to highlight efforts to empower women in parliament and the impact of the decision to expand women’s representation in the FNC to 50 per cent, which went into effect in the last election.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, the MFNCA Undersecretary said: “This panel discussion is part of the great efforts undertaken by the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs to promote political awareness among women and shed light on the UAE’s efforts to empower them and enable them to assume the highest ranks across all sectors. This, undoubtedly, is the result of the unlimited support women have received from the UAE’s wise leadership and from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation — the ‘Mother of the Nation’.”

Remarkable development

“The parliamentary sector has undergone remarkable development that culminated in expanding women’s representation in the Federal National Council to 50 per cent,” Lootah added. “This, in turn, reaffirms the role that women play in serving their community, and their contributions towards accomplishing the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”

Speaking at the remote session, Naama Al Mansoori, Member of the FNC, said: “Emirati women have made great strides in the parliamentary sector, which paved the way for a woman to assume the role of Speaker of the Federal National Council during the 16th Legislative Chapter — a first in the Arab world. Women have also served as Deputy Speaker of the Council and heads of parliamentary committees.”

“Presidential Resolution No. (1) of 2019 towards raising women’s representation in the Federal National Council to 50 per cent was a historic milestone and a turning point in the efforts to empower women and engage them in decision making,” Al Mansoori noted. “It reflects the forward-thinking approach and vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which seeks to empower all segments of the community and considers them the building blocks for a prosperous future.”

'Prominent place in the UAE'

Dr Saeed Mohammed Alghufli, the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for FNC Affairs, said, “Women have occupied a prominent place in the UAE since our country’s founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who firmly believed that any progress to be made in the UAE would require the active and efficient involvement of women and channelling their capacities and expertise towards serving the nation.”

“Driven by this forward-thinking vision towards women’s empowerment, Emirati women led an inspiring journey, carving a place for themselves in the UAE’s development plans, rising through the ranks and proving their ability to lead the most critical of sectors. Women have had a significant impact on the parliamentary sector in the UAE, surpassing their peers in other countries in terms of share of parliamentary seats,” Alghufli added.

Maryam bin Thaniah, FNC Member, says, “With the decision to expand their representation to half of all seats in the FNC, women have been given unlimited support that has empowered them to accomplish successes unprecedented anywhere in the world.”