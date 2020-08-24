1 of 9
Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a great deal for couples or families looking to enjoy a getaway in one of Dubai’s most buzzing neighbourhoods. Until 31 August, guests will receive a guaranteed room upgrade (excluding suites), early check in and late check out, plus 20 per cent off all F&B, laundry and hotel transport. Kids under 12 eat for free, while the hotel also offers a half board package for Dh75 per night, or full board for Dh125.
H HOTEL DUBAI: Indulge in an exclusive Staycation Package at Sheikh Zayed Road with a range of benefits including complimentary breakfast, free upgrade, and more starting from Dh229. Located just a short distance from all of the city’s main shopping districts and beaches.
The JA Hatta Fort Hotel is beckoning visitors looking for some much deserved downtime. Located among the majestic Hatta Mountains, the hotel is a firm favourite with Dubai residents and regular visitors looking for a break from city life. Until 30 September guests can check into a room for Dh369 per night, including complimentary breakfast, and explore the great outdoors, take part in exciting activities such as archery, or just relax by the pool.
Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is giving guests 100 per cent of the cost of their room back in F&B vouchers until 30 September. The hotel, located on JBR Beach, is home to the longstanding The Peacock Chinese Restaurant and all-day dining venue The Palm Garden Restaurant and Terrace. The offer is available on overnight stays for two guests. Rates start from Dh402 per night.
Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai is offering a dream island vacation just minutes from the hustle of the city. The hotel on Bluewaters Island is offering guests savings of 20 per cent on the best available room rates, daily breakfast for two people per room, 20 per cent off at each of the hotel’s highly rated F&B outlets and complimentary access to Cove Beach beach club. The super summer deal is available until 30 September.
Families can book a break at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection to enjoy a stretch of beach. The hotel, located in Dubai Marina, has a ‘stay plus F&B’ deal with rooms available from Dh500 per night and guests able to redeem the money back in F&B vouchers to use at the Olival and Andreea’s restaurants. The offer is available until 31 August.
Get a bird’s eye view of Dubai from a room at one of the world’s tallest hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis. The iconic Downtown Dubai property has a great summer deal available until 31 August with rooms priced at Dh400. With stylish lodgings, superb views and 15 award-winning restaurants and lounges to choose from, the hotel is a great pick for couples looking to book an end of summer getaway.
For the ultimate family fun getaway, check out Atlantis, The Palm. The hotel has a huge selection of deals that will appeal to families with kids of all ages as well as couples and groups of friends. Until 30 September, the hotel is offering up to 50 per cent off amazing aquatic experiences with the Unbeatable Atlantis Aquaventure promotion. The deal includes: admission to the Aquaventure Waterpark from Dh99, entry to The Lost Chambers Aquarium from Dh40, Dolphin Experiences from Dh400, Sea Lion Experiences from Dh325 and Aquarium Experiences from Dh196. The hotel’s Couples Escape deal includes a set menu dinner at Hakkasan and the chance to upgrade to an Underwater Suite. The Weekend Sizzler offer includes free daily access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, with prices starting at Dh795, while the Weekday Saver deal includes access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium for Dh555.
