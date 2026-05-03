Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns champions of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup

The awards ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Members of the Federation; Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Chairman of Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club; Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Baniyas Sports Club; as well as officials from the Federation, Dubai Sports Council, and various participating clubs. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri congratulated the winning clubs and academies, praising the high level of competitiveness demonstrated by athletes throughout the championship. He also commended Shabab Al Ahli Club for hosting the event and showcasing an organisational standard matching the stature of the competition.