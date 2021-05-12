Emirati and Indian matched five out of the six numbers to take home Dh1 million each

Wissam Braidy and Aishwarya Ajit during the latest draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two lucky participants of the Mahzooz draw have turned millionaires. Syam, 47, and Sultan, 30, became the sixth and seventh Mahzooz millionaires of the year by matching five out of six numbers and taking home Dh1 million each.

Syam, an Indian expat who has lived in Oman for the past 18 years, has been participating in Mahzooz from the day it started. This is the first time he got lucky.

Sultan

For Sultan, an Emirati, calling this win a shock would be an understatement. “I got an email saying I won and I just couldn’t believe it,” said Sultan. “I was in shock. I don’t think it felt real until I got the call from Mahzooz in the morning – only then did I truly believe this is happening. It really feels great!”

Meanwhile, Syam, the other winner, said: “I’ve never won before and I’ve had weeks where none of my numbers came out. I wasn’t able to watch the draw this weekend. So I was surprised when I got an email saying I won. Then I saw the figure and I couldn’t believe it. I went on YouTube, watched the draw and confirmed the numbers.”

So what was the first thing Syam did following the win?

Syam

“I called my wife. My family is back in India and it was late, so my call woke her up. She thought I was joking,” reminisced Syam.

As a long-time expat, these winnings will go a long way in helping Syam, his family and many others. “I want to buy land and build a home for my family back in Kerala. We can start planning our future now,” said the Keralite. “Additionally, I want to give some of this money to help people in need.”

Syam is thankful for the luck that has come his way. “Thank you Mahzooz for changing my life and making my dreams come true,” he added.