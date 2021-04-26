Dubai: A newly built multi-storey car parking building in Dubai has won an international award for powering itself with the electricity generated from solar panels on its rooftop.
Built by Dubai Municipality, the car parking building in Al Garhoud has covered car parking with solar panels that are connected to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA’s) grid.
Covering an area of 2,494 square metres, the solar energy system consists of 1,530 solar panels, with 500 KW capacity, the municipality said on Monday.
The carbon footprint of the building is equivalent to minimising the production of 143.7 tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Dubai Municipality first place in the International Architecture Award in the Green Good Design category for the environemtally-friendly project.
The parking building that consists of a ground floor and five additional floors, is built on an area of 7,539 square metres.
The municipality said the Garhoud parking building was designed to be the first environmentally-friendly parking building, using environmentally-friendly methods for generating the energy for the building. Hence, it is called a Zero Energy Building.
Strategic location
It is strategically located near a group of important government facilities such as the Personal Status Court, the Roads and Transport Authority building and the Dubai Municipality building in Garhoud, in addition to a group of neighbouring schools.
The award is organised by the European Centre for Architecture, Art Design and Urban Studies and the Chicago Athenaeum represented by the Museum of Architecture and Design. The Chicago Athenaeum is a private museum of architecture and design, based in Galena, Illinois
The Green Design Award monitors the most important global examples of sustainable design, and is working on developing an awareness programme about international companies and institutions that do the best environmentally-friendly and sustainable designs.