Juliana Khalil teaching Arabic language using mind mapping. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: A Lebanese expatriate in Dubai is teaching Arabic in quite a different way.

Juliana Khalil, a lifestyle-coaching consultant in Dubai, uses mind-mapping technique to teach Arabic.

Khalil, a Tony Buzan licensed instructor in mind mapping and MBraining Coach, helps individuals and corporates understand their mission and achieve their vision through mind mapping. “Arabic requires constant practise to be able to talk in the language. Many people are visual learners. Mind mapping therefore allows one to achieve their goals,” she said.

Her training incorporates Tony Buzan’s graphic technique to unlock the mind’s full potential. For the record, Tony Buzan is an English author and educational consultant. He is known for popularising mental literacy, radiant thinking, and mind mapping. He discovered how to use brain science to dramatically improve learning, creativity, understanding, and memory in everyone regardless of age or starting point.

What is mind mapping?

Mind mapping is a graphical way to represent ideas and concepts. It is a visual thinking tool that helps structuring information, helps people with better analysis, comprehend, synthesise, recall and generate new ideas.

Using these mind mapping strategies, Khalil has developed programmes for children and adults, focusing on French and Arabic language learning, memory training, soft skills enclosing (Business Etiquette, Communication Skills Team Building Activities) and business leadership.

How is it done?

“We improve mental skills by teaching you how to enhance your ability to learn, think, remember and create through live and online training in Mind Mapping, memory, speed reading, and creativity,” explained Khalil.

Mind Mapping involves visual illustration of the teaching, memory training, creative ways of learning, speed reading skills and tools available to everyone through live and online training. “The idea is to turn people into extraordinary ones.”

