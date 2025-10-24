Khorfakkan to see temporary road closure on Saturday

The Khorfakkan Cycling Challenge is being held
Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has announced the temporary closure of Khorfakkan Corniche Street on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 6am to 9am.
The closure will extend from the Oceanic Hotel to Victoria School, passing through the ring road, to facilitate the organisation of the Khorfakkan Cycling Challenge — a community sporting event aimed at promoting fitness, teamwork, and a spirit of friendly competition.
Sharjah Police urges all road users to plan their routes in advance and follow the guidance of on-site officers to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain public safety during the event.
