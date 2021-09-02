Abu Dhabi: Intercepting a telephone call without first obtaining a judicial permission is a crime in the UAE and will be punished with a jail term.
Violators can also be fined for such unlawful activity, the UAE Public Prosecution warned on its social media channels.
“A sentence for detention and/or a fine [will be imposed on] whoever intercepts the contents of telephone calls without prior permission from the competent judicial authorities, pursuant to Article 72 bis 2 of the Federal Decree-Law No 3 of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunication Sector, as amended,” the authority said in a statement.