India’s new e-passports: Why Indian expats in UAE should switch to chip-enabled travel

Travel smarter: UAE Indians can enjoy safer, faster journeys with India’s e-passports
Indian expats in the UAE are increasingly switching to chip-enabled e-passports, marking a historic shift in travel documentation. The rollout by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai, starting October, 2025, introduces third-generation e-passports with embedded RFID chips that securely store biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images.
This move reflects India’s push toward secure, digital, and globally compatible travel documents, offering UAE-based travellers faster immigration clearance, enhanced security, and smoother international journeys.
Whether it’s a holiday, vacation, or business trip, travelling can often be stressful with long queues and document checks. India’s e-passports simplify the process, enabling travellers to breeze through automated border systems.
With biometric verification and global recognition, expats can enjoy smoother, hassle-free journeys, giving them more time to relax, explore, and make the most of their travel.
The embedded chip uses advanced encryption protocols to prevent tampering, forgery, and identity theft.
Biometric verification ensures the passport truly belongs to the holder, giving travellers peace of mind.
Indian e-passports are accepted at SmartGate and automated e-gates in major airports, cutting average wait times from 25 minutes to under five.
Frequent-flyer employees, professionals on regional rotations, and families see the biggest time savings.
In India, airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru offer automated e-gates that significantly reduce arrival-queue times.
Countries including UAE, Singapore and Australia accept Indian e-passports at automated lanes, allowing faster, smoother immigration.
E-passports comply with ICAO standards and are recognised at automated border control systems in countries like Singapore, Australia, and the UAE.
Travellers are prepared for digital visa initiatives like UK ETA and EU ETIAS.
An e-passport combines a conventional passport booklet with an embedded RFID chip and antenna in the back cover. The chip securely stores personal and biometric information, including photos and fingerprints, allowing faster and more reliable identity verification at immigration counters.
The rollout in the UAE began under Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0 in April 2024, as part of India’s move toward digital and secure travel documentation.
Look for a small gold-coloured symbol on the front cover — this indicates the presence of the embedded RFID chip.
All passport applications from October 28, 2025, are processed as e-passports through the Global Passport Seva Portal 2.0 (GPSP 2.0).
Register on the portal: https://mportal.passportindia.gov.in/gpsp
Login with your credentials.
Select application type: Fresh or Re-issue.
Upload ICAO-compliant photographs and supporting documents.
Schedule an appointment at BLS International centres in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.
Submit your printed application along with original documents at the centre.
Renewals with no changes: Enter your old passport number; the portal auto-fills details, completing the application in under two minutes.
New passports (e.g., for babies born in the UAE): All details must be filled manually.
Alternative submission: For applicants less familiar with digital processes, applications can also be submitted at typing centres, community organisations, or via HR departments.
Existing passports remain valid until expiry.
Switching to an e-passport is optional, though recommended for frequent travellers.
No. Passport fees remain the same.
Minor corrections can now be made at BLS centres without additional charges.
Indian expat households may now hold three generations of passports: pre-2021, 2021 redesign, and the new e-passport.
E-passports retain the 2021 layout but include a gold-coloured chip symbol.
umbering system: E-passports use two letters + six digits, while older versions use one letter + seven digits.
The RFID chip stores digital copies of personal particulars and biometric information, secured by Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), readable worldwide by immigration authorities.
UAE missions currently do not collect separate biometrics.
Some data is captured from ICAO-compliant photographs submitted during the application.
Enhanced protection against forgery and fraud.
Smoother immigration clearance at airports and land borders.
Reduced waiting time at BLS centres, thanks to online submission of documents and photographs.
Future-ready travel: Prepares travellers for digital visa schemes and automated border control systems worldwide.
For UAE-based Indian travellers, the e-passport ensures safer, faster, and smoother international travel. Whether for business, study, or leisure, the chip-enabled passport helps expats pass through automated border systems quickly, giving peace of mind and convenience.
Tip: Expats with passports expiring within 18 months should renew early and request an e-passport to stay future-ready for global automated immigration systems.