Sharjah: An Indian woman reportedly jumped to her death from the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment in the Al Khan area of Sharjah, police said.
According to the police, the incident happened at 9.15pm on Thursday, when the 40-year-old woman reportedly jumped from the balcony.
Initial investigations revealed that the woman decided to end her life due to personal problems. The watchman of the building was the first to notice her body and reported the matter to the police. Police immediately rushed to the spot and moved the body to Al Kuwaiti Hospital around 11pm.
The body was later transferred to the forensics laboratory for an autopsy.
Police officials at Buhairah Police Station are investigating the case.