Ajman: The General Command of Ajman Police seized nearly 120,000 fake items with a street value of Dh30 million.
Brigadier General Khaled Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director General of Police Operations, said a report was received by the Criminal Investigation Department from some international companies, stating that there were a group of shops in the emirate of Ajman that were selling counterfeit goods bearing trademarks of well-known international brands. After verifying the authenticity of the claim, police formed a team to investigate the issue and conduct a search on the shops.
The police raid on the shops unearthed several counterfeit products of reputed international brands. The items seized included leather products, clothes, accessories, watches and frames of renowned fashion brands. All the counterfeit items were confiscated and appropriate legal measures were initiated against the violators .
Brigadier Al Nuaimi said Ajman Police were keen on protecting intellectual property rights and combating everything that would harm the interests of the country’s economy. He said police would take all necessary measures to prevent such unlawful activities. He said Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with anyone who trades in fake products or commits any commercial fraud or tampers with the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents.