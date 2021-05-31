Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a man who stabbed his countryman to death in the Naif area.
According to Brigadier Tarik Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, the incident happened at 2pm last Friday when two policemen noticed people gathering around the suspect, who was waving two knives and threatening people to stay away.
The two policemen, Abdullah Al Hosani and Abdulla Nor Al Deen, acted professionally by preventing the suspect from stabbing others and surrounded him on the street. “People were gathering near a grocery where a man was waving his two knives in a hysteric fit. He stabbed his countryman and was trying to scare the people to stay away from him,” said Brig Tahlak in a statement.
Arrest
The two policemen controlled the suspect and tied him up before he was taken to Naif police station. “Witnesses and investigation revealed the suspect and the victim entered the grocery, but the suspect stabbed the victim several times while the last was trying to leave the grocery shop,” added Tahlak.
An ambulance arrived but the victim died due to intensive bleeding. The suspect has been transferred to Dubai Public Prosecution to finish the investigation.
Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, praised and honoured the two policemen for their quick response and efficient behaviour in arresting the suspect.