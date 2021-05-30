Dubai: An Indian businessman was attacked by a gang of seven people who raided his company office and robbed nearly Dh291,000 in cash.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 44-year-old businessman was at his office in the Naif area of Dubai when the seven Pakistani defendants attacked him in March this year. “I opened the door when two Pakistani people pushed me inside and others followed them. They gagged me and threatened me with a knife. I was afraid and didn’t yell for help,” said the Indian businessman.
The attackers tied his hands and muzzled his mouth with a tape. They took the key to the safe, stole the money and escaped.
The victim managed to free himself and call Dubai Police. After one week, Dubai Police identified the suspects and arrested them. The money was recovered as well.
The defendants admitted to the robbery and the use of a knife to threaten the victim.
The verdict in the case is expected on June 22.