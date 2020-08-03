Dipankar Dey Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dipankar Dey, a 37-year-old Indian expat, has won the mega Big Ticket, taking home Dh12 million.

Dey, a resident of UAE for over nine years, could not contain his excitement with the win. He shares the amount with 11 other people – his family and friends. Needless to say they are all excited with the prize win as they each get a little over a million dirhams.

“In these times, this is big news,” said Dey who earns Dh9,000 working as an optometrist for a Dubai company. “It feels amazing,” said Dey who hails from West Bengal in India.

Dey said the money will go towards the education of his daughter who is just three years old. “A lot of it will go in savings for my family future, some will go towards charity as well.” He said he wished his family was by his side in this momentous moment. “My wife and daughter left for India a couple of months back. They have not been able to return. They are elated with the win,” he added.

The lucky Indian expat was picked winner in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw No. 218 held on Monday.

He bought his winning ticket no. 041486 on July 14.

On Monday there were other six cash prizes won by Indian nationals.

Next month's draw

Now, the promotion of next month’s draw has started. For the first-time ever there will be a grand prize of Dh10 million followed by a second prize of Dh1 million. Tickets can be purchased online from www.bigticket.ae till August 31 and the draw date is September 3.