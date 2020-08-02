Sharjah: A 24-year-old Indian man fell to his death from the sixth-floor of a building in Al Dhaid city of Sharjah, according to the police.
An official at Sharjah Police said that the incident happened on July 31.
The man fell to his death from the sixth floor, the official said. Body was transferred to hospital and later to the forensic lab for an autopsy.
An official at the hospital said that the man was from the south Indian state of Kerala. Police have launched an investigation to determine whether it was an accident or a suicide.