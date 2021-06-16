60-year-old Abraham Joyee purchased the lucky ticket online on May 27

Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, EVP – Corporate Services, Salah Tahlak and Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing conducted the draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion in Series 361. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A 60-year-old Indian businessman from Dubai won a million dollars at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held on Wednesday, June 16, at Dubai International Airport.

Abraham Joyee won the Millennium Millionaire Series 361 draw with ticket number 1031 which he purchased online on May 27.

Joyee told Gulf News he felt very grateful for the win. He said the win could not be more timely as his business had come under pressure amid the pandemic.

“The winning money will be injected into my business. I feel so grateful. I cannot thank Dubai enough for everything it has given me,” said Joyee, father of two and owner ofa trading company in Dubai.

The draw was held on Wednesday, June 16 at Concourse B in Dubai International Airport.

Joyee has been a regular participant at the Dubai Duty Free promotions for the last 15 years.

“This is truly an amazing win. I have made my life in Dubai for the past 35 years. Dubai is home to me.”

He added some of his winning money will go towards charity as well.

Joyee, who hails from Kerala in India, is the 180th Indian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Other winners

There were other winners at the Concourse B on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian expat Shrinath Uchil won a Mercedes Benz GLE 53 4M AMG (Selenite Grey) car in the Finest Surprise Series 1775 with ticket number 0287. He had the opportunity to ride in his winning car.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, it is great to finally meet you all and to try riding my wining car. It felt surreal.” said Uchil.

Following the presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles. Joining in the draw line-up was Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail Support and Sharon Beecham, VP – Purchasing.

Emirati Abdulla Ahmed, 55, based in Sharjah, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 P360 (Silicon Silver) car, with ticket number 0090 in Finest Surprise Series 1776, which he purchased online on May 27.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 10 years now, Ahmed is a father of two and proprietor of the Al Mulla Group of Companies.

Indian expat Sanjay Asnani, 32, won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory (Atomico Racer) motorbike, with ticket number 0886 in Finest Surprise Series 457, which he purchased online on May 23.

Asnani is a second time motorbike winner after he first won an Indian Scout Bobber Twenty (Burnished Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0994 in Finest Surprise Series 422 in September 2020.

A resident of Dubai for 10 years now, Asnani works as a relationship manager for Emirates NBD was surprised to learn that his ticket for Series 457 made him a second time lucky winner with Dubai Duty Free.

“I can’t believe that I won again. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

French expat Herve Ziegler won an Indian Scout Icon (Gray/Black Icon) motorbike with ticket number 0619 in the Finest Surprise Series 458 which he purchased online on June 4.

Ziegler is still unaware of his win.