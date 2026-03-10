Abu Dhabi Customs warns against scam texts impersonating officials

Such messages may include claims about arrival of shipment or requests to update details
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Customs has warned the public about fraudulent messages circulating via SMS and iMessage that falsely claim to represent the authority or shipping companies, urging recipients not to interact with them or open any attached links, as they are unreliable and may seek to obtain personal data or sensitive information.
The department explained that such messages may include claims about the arrival of a shipment or requests to update personal details, and sometimes use numbers or names that falsely suggest affiliation with official entities in an attempt to lure recipients and gain access to their information.
Abu Dhabi Customs stressed the importance of not sharing any personal information with unknown parties and advised the public to rely only on its official channels to obtain services and information in order to avoid falling victim to electronic fraud attempts.
The authority also reaffirmed its commitment to applying the highest standards of cybersecurity and protecting customer data, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to monitor and address fraud attempts.
It called on the public to contact its official channels if they receive any suspicious messages impersonating the authority, which would help strengthen community awareness and limit phishing attempts.