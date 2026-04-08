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How to register as an overseas voter for the upcoming Philippine polls

Registration for overseas voters runs from December 3, 2025 to September 30, 2027

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Overseas Filipinos wait to cast their vote at the Philippine consulate in Dubai
Overseas Filipinos wait to cast their vote at the Philippine consulate in Dubai
Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai: Filipinos living overseas, including the large community in the UAE, have been encouraged to register as voters ahead of the 2028 Philippine national elections, with the registration period now underway.

The overseas voter registration has opened on December 3 last year and will run until September 30, 2027, giving eligible Filipinos ample time to complete the process at their nearest Philippine mission.

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Who can apply

According to the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, overseas voting is open to different Filipinos living abroad. This includes overseas Filipino workers, whether land-based or seafarers, as well as immigrants and dual citizens.

Filipinos who are not yet registered may apply as long as they will be at least 18 years old by May 8, 2028 and are outside the Philippines during the election period.

What applicants need

To register, applicants must visit the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi or consulate in Dubai and submit the necessary documents.

A completed overseas voting form is required, along with a valid Philippine passport. In cases where a passport is unavailable, an Emirates ID may be accepted.

Additional documents are needed depending on the applicant’s status. Seafarers must present their seafarer’s record book, while dual citizens are mandated to provide proof of their Filipino citizenship, such as an order of approval of Filipino citizenship or an identification certificate.

Types of applications accepted

The consulate has noted that the overseas voting system also allows Filipinos to update or correct their records.

Services available include certification, transfer of registration records, reactivation of voter status, correction of personal details, change of address, and reinstatement or recapture of records, among others.

A call to register

While there is still time before the elections, signing up early will help ensure a smoother process and avoid last-minute complications.

For many Filipinos in the UAE, overseas voting remains an important way to stay connected to national issues and have a say in the country’s future.

“Register and vote, wherever you are in the world,” concluded the consulate.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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