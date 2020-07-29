Dubai: A two-floor wall collapse caused the death of a firefighter and injured another in the fire that ravaged two warehouses in Dubai Investment Park, a Dubai Civil Defence official said on Wednesday.
Brigadier Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General of Fire and Rescue at Dubai Civil Defence, said on Tuesday, firefighters responded to an emergency call about the fire at 3:43pm.
Firefighters from several fire stations were dispatched to the area and the blaze was brought under control by 5.30pm.
However, a warehouse wall spanning two floors collapsed, causing the death of First Sergeant Adil Nasser Saleh and injuring another firefighter grievously.
Safety measures
“All firefighters followed the safety measures as they have experience in fighting the most complicated fires. But the wall collapse was surprising,” Brig Al Mutawa said.
A specialist team carried out an investigation to determine the reasons and circumstances behind the incident.
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, mourned the loss of the firefighter.
”The precious civil defense men are exerting efforts to protect lives, security and safety of our country. Today, Dubai lost Sgt. Adel Nasser Saleh, who was martyred during his call to duty. We ask God for mercy on him and patience and solace to his family.”
Father of five
Saleh, who worked for 25 years in Civil Defence, was a father of five children. He was known for his positive spirit and participation in major fires even when he was not on duty.
He was part of the firefighting force at the Dubai Investment Park fire station.
Dubai Civil Defence mourned Saleh and offered condolences to his family.