Dubai: Dubai Police is working on a plan to reach zero crimes in residential communities in Dubai by the end of this year, officials said on Monday.
While residential communities are already safe, a six-month security plan will be put in place to further tighten security, they said.
Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, inaugurated a special event to discuss security of residential compounds in the emirate at Dubai Police Officers Club on Monday.
“The event aims to achieve Dubai Police’s strategic target of making Dubai the most secure city by adopting best international practices and smart systems to enhance security in order to reach zero crimes in the residential compounds sector,” Lt Gen Al Merri said.
The participants recommended the preparation of a specialised security plan, including rising awareness among residents, holding of workshops for security guards and workers and using smart systems and artificial intelligence to secure homes.
Moreover, Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency, said that many investors bought properties during the COVID-19 pandemic because they trust the safety and security measures in Dubai.
“Many investors bought properties during the pandemic as security and safety in Dubai attracts people of different nationalities to buy and build residential communities. Dubai Police’s efforts to enhance security and safety has helped make Dubai a destination for property development,” Bin Ghalita said in the event.
The event included four key sessions to discuss the challenges and suggestions for reaching zero crimes.
Oyoon project
During a separate session, participants discussed ways of securing compounds via Oyoon (Eyes) security project that employs AI through CCTV to secure buildings.
Dubai Police said owners are responsible for their own security inside their houses, despite police providing protection. Taking precautionary measures such as installation of burglar alarm systems and movement systems can play a huge role in securing homes, it was pointed out.