Dubai: Al Qusais Police Station in Dubai recently honoured UAE citizen Ali Ahmad Al Ali for his honesty in handing over Dh10,000 in cash that he had found in Al Qusais area.
Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, acting director of Al Qusais Police Station, praised Al Ali for his honesty, which “reflects the true values and ethics of Emiratis”. He further emphasised the importance of collaboration between the public and police to ensure the safety and security of the community.
Col Al Madhani reaffirmed te Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.
Al Ali expressed his joy and gratitude for being honoured by Dubai Police.