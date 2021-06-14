Dubai: Dubai marked six months since the launch of its vaccination drive on Monday. The Dubai Media Office offered a report on the progress the emirate has made in its fight against COVID-19 during this time.
Alongside a video posted on its social media handles, it posted the latest facts and figures of city-wide inoculation. It reported that more than 2.3 million people have received the vaccine in Dubai.
That means about 83 per cent of the eligible groups have been vaccinated. Besides this, 64 per cent of the targeted groups received two vaccine doses and 20 per cent have received none.
The Dubai Media Office also shared that 8 out of every 10 people infected with COVID-19 were not vaccinated. And 9 out of every 10 people admitted to hospital and intensive care were not vaccinated.